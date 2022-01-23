Pune district reports over 13k new Covid cases, six deaths on Sunday

PUNE As per the state health department, on Sunday, Pune district reported 13,340 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths. This took the progressive count to 1.34 million out of which 1.23 million have recovered, 20,273 deaths reported and 89,673 are active cases.

Pune also saw 8,162 vaccinations on Sunday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,971 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 403,239 and the death toll stood at 7,062 as one death was reported.

Pune city reported 6,284 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 623,944 and the death toll stood at 9,327 as four more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 4,085 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 318,023 and the toll stood at 3,534 as one more death was reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 8,162 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday and in total, 16.41 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.32 million are first doses, 7 million are second doses and 90,556 are precautionary doses. A total of 203 sites saw vaccination out of which 102 were government centres and 101 were private centres.