Pune district sees 211 new Covid cases, 1 death

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 211 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,058 deaths and 1,893 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 65,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 71 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,939 and the death toll stood at 6,978 as no more death was reported. Pune city reported 101 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 523,344 and the death toll stood at 9,218 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 39 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,917 and the toll stood at 3,512 as one more death was reported.

Pune district also saw 65,895 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 13,285,248. Of which 8,164,534 are first doses and 5,120,714 are second doses. A total of 636 sites saw vaccination of which 484 were government centres and 152 were private.

