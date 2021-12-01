Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district sees 211 new Covid cases, 1 death
pune news

Pune district sees 211 new Covid cases, 1 death

As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 211 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection
As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 211 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. (Bloomberg (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 211 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,058 deaths and 1,893 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 65,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 71 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,939 and the death toll stood at 6,978 as no more death was reported. Pune city reported 101 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 523,344 and the death toll stood at 9,218 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 39 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,917 and the toll stood at 3,512 as one more death was reported.

Pune district also saw 65,895 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 13,285,248. Of which 8,164,534 are first doses and 5,120,714 are second doses. A total of 636 sites saw vaccination of which 484 were government centres and 152 were private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP