Pune district sees 6,161 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported 6,161 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths.

This takes the progressive count to 1.20 million, of which 1.15 million have recovered, 20,212 is the deaths toll and 28,201 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 79,514 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 962 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 375,478. The death toll stands at 7,051 as three more deaths were reported on Tuesday. Pune city reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 549,244. The death toll stands at 9,283 as three more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 1,668 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 279,974 with the death toll at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune district also saw 79,514 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Tuesday. Of the total of 15.85 million doses that have been administered in the district, 9.12 million are first doses and 6.72 million are second doses. A total of 707 sites saw vaccinations, of which 529 are government centres.