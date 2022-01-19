Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune doctor couple’s son, 4, returns home 8 days after being kidnapped: police
pune news

Pune doctor couple’s son, 4, returns home 8 days after being kidnapped: police

The Pune Police said the four-year-old, kidnapped on January 11, was handed over to a group of labourers in Punavale by an unidentified man on a two-wheeler.
The Pune Police said the boy was kidnapped on January 11 when he was on his way to a daycare facility. (Twitter/PuneCityPolice)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: A four-year-old boy kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by an unidentified two-wheeler rider was found in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. The child was found unhurt.

The child’s parents are doctors.

The boy was going to a daycare with a 12-year-old close relative on January 11 when he was kidnapped around 9.45am.

“The kidnapper gave the child to a group of labourers in Punavale under the water tank near Lotus Business School. He told them that he will return in 10 minutes but did not return. The child started crying in some time and the labourers checked his bag. They found his father’s number in the bag and called him,” said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 of Pune police.

Police are looking for the two-wheeler rider who dropped the child near the water tank. The same person is believed to be the kidnapper.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP