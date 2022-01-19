Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune doctor couple’s son, 4, returns home 8 days after being kidnapped: police
pune news

Pune doctor couple’s son, 4, returns home 8 days after being kidnapped: police

The Pune Police said the four-year-old, kidnapped on January 11, was handed over to a group of labourers in Punavale by an unidentified man on a two-wheeler.
The Pune Police said the boy was kidnapped on January 11 when he was on his way to a daycare facility. (Twitter/PuneCityPolice)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: A four-year-old boy kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by an unidentified two-wheeler rider was found in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. The child was found unhurt.

The child’s parents are doctors.

The boy was going to a daycare with a 12-year-old close relative on January 11 when he was kidnapped around 9.45am.

“The kidnapper gave the child to a group of labourers in Punavale under the water tank near Lotus Business School. He told them that he will return in 10 minutes but did not return. The child started crying in some time and the labourers checked his bag. They found his father’s number in the bag and called him,” said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 of Pune police.

Police are looking for the two-wheeler rider who dropped the child near the water tank. The same person is believed to be the kidnapper.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
