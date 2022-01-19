Pune doctor couple’s son, 4, returns home 8 days after being kidnapped: police

PUNE: A four-year-old boy kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by an unidentified two-wheeler rider was found in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. The child was found unhurt.

The child’s parents are doctors.

The boy was going to a daycare with a 12-year-old close relative on January 11 when he was kidnapped around 9.45am.

“The kidnapper gave the child to a group of labourers in Punavale under the water tank near Lotus Business School. He told them that he will return in 10 minutes but did not return. The child started crying in some time and the labourers checked his bag. They found his father’s number in the bag and called him,” said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 of Pune police.

Police are looking for the two-wheeler rider who dropped the child near the water tank. The same person is believed to be the kidnapper.