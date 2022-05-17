Pune ex mayors sling mud over Balgandharva redevelopment work

PUNE Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade on Tuesday raised questions over the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium.

Kakade alleged, “Former mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol had last week claimed that the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium will be done in 30 months, however, work hasn’t even begun yet. The same is with Ga Di Ma auditorium, whose ground breaking ceremony was done on March 18, 2021. The work on Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium began when Mohol was the mayor, but it is still not complete. The work on the new auditorium in the name of Late Balasaheb Thackeray was started, but it has been two-and-a-half-months, but no end in sight.”

“Before promising work on Balgandharva, Mohol should ensure that work on previous projects is complete and also work that fall under is constituency. Only after that, should he bat for new projects,” added Kakade.

However, Mohol responded to Kakade’s allegations by stating, “Kakade should ensure proper information before making allegations. The Balasaheb Thackeray auditoriums work is not mine and was proposed by Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar. Shiv Sena is with NCP. Also, the work on Ga Di Ma auditorium has begun.”