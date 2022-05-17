Pune ex mayors sling mud over Balgandharva redevelopment work
PUNE Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade on Tuesday raised questions over the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium.
Kakade alleged, “Former mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol had last week claimed that the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium will be done in 30 months, however, work hasn’t even begun yet. The same is with Ga Di Ma auditorium, whose ground breaking ceremony was done on March 18, 2021. The work on Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium began when Mohol was the mayor, but it is still not complete. The work on the new auditorium in the name of Late Balasaheb Thackeray was started, but it has been two-and-a-half-months, but no end in sight.”
“Before promising work on Balgandharva, Mohol should ensure that work on previous projects is complete and also work that fall under is constituency. Only after that, should he bat for new projects,” added Kakade.
However, Mohol responded to Kakade’s allegations by stating, “Kakade should ensure proper information before making allegations. The Balasaheb Thackeray auditoriums work is not mine and was proposed by Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar. Shiv Sena is with NCP. Also, the work on Ga Di Ma auditorium has begun.”
Delhi HC questions Centre reluctance on regularising Sainik Farms
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla was hearing a plea by convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms, Ramesh Dugar, seeking regularisation of the colony. In October 2019, the central government regularised 1797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which has allowed residents of these colonies to claim ownership rights of their properties, take permission for construction and for loans.
Send clear message that encroachments won’t be tolerated, Delhi HC tells govt
Questioning the Delhi government's role in curtailing the rampant encroachment of city roads and pavements by religious structures, the Delhi high court on Tuesday said the government must send a “clear and definite message” to encroachers that their illegality won't be tolerated, instead of remaining a “mute bystander” and allowing the illegalities to flourish.
CS launches Lucknow Metro’s Super Saver Card with unlimited rides
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday unveiled and launched Lucknow Metro's Super Saver Card that will offer unlimited metro travel rides to users for 30 days for ₹1400. UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director, Kumar Keshav said the new card offered unlimited travel rides for 30 days to the commuters. “The card can be purchased by just providing the name and mobile number of the user,” Keshav said.
Task force to monitor roadside green cover in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday constituted a district-level task force to oversee the increase in the city's roadside green cover, and directed all road-owning agencies in Delhi to submit an action plan within 15 days on roadside greening initiatives under their jurisdiction. Rai further said that each road-owning agency will also carry out an assessment of the current green cover on the sides of the roads under their jurisdiction.
Delhi weather: Windy, cloudy conditions lead to slide in temp
New Delhi: Mercury continued its downward slide on Tuesday too as partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds during the day helped bring the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, considered representative of the Capital, to 41.1C – a degree above normal for this time of the year and 1.3 degrees down from a day ago. On Tuesday, Delhi's hottest location was Mungeshpur, which recorded a high of 44.6C, followed by Najafgarh (44.2C).
