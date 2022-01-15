Pune forest cover expands by 5.63 sq km in last two years

Pune: Pune district has seen a rise in forest cover by over 5.63 square kilometre during 2021 as compared to 2019, according to the biennial Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, released by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) on Thursday.

Of the addition in green belt, 5.57 sq km is open forest cover in the district since the last survey carried out in 2019, the report said.

“A major reason for increase in open forest is the ‘environmentally-sensitive’ citizens of Pune who are taking initiative to plant on their own,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest.

“Pune district also follows ‘Tri+Party’ agreement, where the forest department along with a non-profit organisation and a private organisation undergoes an agreement to plant trees under their annual CSR programme. Recently, we have planted 100,000 trees in Pune,” he said.

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav released the report, which is the 17th edition of ISFR. In the last two years, the moderately dense forest in Pune district has seen a slight increase. According to the FSI, all land with a canopy density of 40 per cent or more, and less than 70 per cent is considered a moderately dense forest.

In 2019, Pune district had 760.93 sq km of moderately dense forest which has increased to 760.99 sq km in 2021.

Open forest contributed the most to the total increase of forest cover in Pune district. All lands with a canopy density of 10 per cent or more and less than 40 per cent are considered open forests. In 2019, Pune had 949.93 sq km of open forest, which in 2021 has reached 955.5 sq km.

Pune district ranks fifth among the 36 districts of Maharashtra in terms of increased forest cover in 2021 as compared to the last survey. Pune has the ninth highest open forest cover and ranks 11th in total forest cover in the state.

With 451.606 million tonnes of carbon stock, Maharashtra ranks fourth highest in the country, contributing 6.27 per cent of forest carbon to the country. The state also accounts for 50,798 sq km of forest cover, according to the latest FSI report.

The report has stated that Maharashtra’s forest cover increased by 20 sq km, equal to about 3,737 football fields, in two years between 2019 and 2021. As per ISFR, mangrove cover in Maharashtra increased by 4.02 sq km in two years, with Raigad district singularly accounting for the spurt. Mangroves currently occupy an area of 324 sq km in Maharashtra, of which about 53 per cent are given reserve forest status under the Indian Forest Act (1927).