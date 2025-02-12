Pune GBS: PMC to clean water tanks; 5 fresh cases reported

Amid the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to clean all water tanks in the city. Since tanks need to be emptied for cleaning, the work will be carried out in phases to avoid any disruption to the water supply. The entire process is expected to take about a month, said officials. Rajendra Bhosale, municipal commissioner, stated that he has instructed PMC water department to clean all water tanks in the city. (HT PHOTO)

BP Prithviraj, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The cleaning will be completed in a month’s time. We will also clean the surrounding areas and ensure that underground water tanks are not near drainage lines. There will be no disruption in water distribution during the process.”

Five fresh cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of suspected cases to 197 in the district, the public health officials said.

“Out of the suspected cases, as many as 172 patients are diagnosed as confirm GBS cases and four out of seven deaths have been confirmed as GBS death,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

The cases include—40 patients are from PMC, 92 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 28 are from Pune rural, and eight are from other districts. “Besides, 104 patients have been discharged till now and 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilator support,” added Dr Kamlapurkar.

Earlier, water samples collected from the Kirkatwadi area tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, which experts suspect may have triggered the recent spike in GBS cases. Additionally, samples from privately operated reverse osmosis (RO) plants were found to be contaminated with bacterial infections.

The GBS outbreak has been concentrated mainly in the Sinhagad Road area, affecting localities such as Rajaram Bridge, Dhayari, Kirkatwadi, Nanded City, and Nandoshi. To prevent its spread to other parts of Pune, the civic body will conduct systematic cleaning across all zones.