Pune gets another sports complex at SPPU

Pune’s sports infra gets a boost as another complex of international standards for games and athletics comes up at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The sports complex, named after India’s first Olympic individual medallist Khashaba Jadhav and spread over 27 acres, has synthetic athletic track, football, astroturf lawn tennis court, international standard shooting range and a state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the sports complex on Saturday. Part of the sports complex, built at a cost of over ₹90 crore, was already in use even as the Covid outbreak delayed its work.

Thakur said, “The Centre, states, universities, sports federations and corporates should join hands to create world class sports infrastructure in the country.”

Incidentally, Khashaba Jadhav, the winner of the Bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, was an alumnus of the Pune university. The complex includes outdoor sports facilities like kho-kho, kabaddi, korfball and hand ball. There is a multipurpose indoor hall with facilities for badminton, basketball, volleyball, handball, judo, karate, net ball, table tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and gymnastics. An international standard swimming pool, cricket and astroturf hockey arena would be built soon at the complex.

Earlier, Thakur unveiled life-size bronze statues of Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day; and the Olympian Khashaba Jadhav, at the entrance of the sports complex.

“Universities world over play a major role in producing medal-winning athletes and sportspersons. Participation of over 7,000 youth in the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru is a welcome sign,” he said.

Commending the performance of SPPU, which finished among top 5, Thakur said, “With world class infrastructure now in place, SPPU can aim for top position in future university games.”

The minister said the Khelo India budget has been increased by over 50% from ₹657 crore to ₹974 crore.

The minister said that the government’s focus on sports has helped unearth hidden talents and excel in Olympic Games and other international contests. He said a record seven medals in Tokyo Olympics, 19 in paralympics, 16 in the recently concluded deaflympics and India winning the Thomas Cup badminton championship for the first time are success stories for the future of sports in India.

Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner, Maharashtra Sports, said, “Any sports infrastructure is good for the public. Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi was far for residents staying at Lohegaon and Vimannagar. The new sports complex will benefit them. Such facilities should be developed in every part of the city so that the distance between home and ground remains minimum.”