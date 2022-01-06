Pune has 1.38 lakh vials of Remdesivir; FDA asks private hospitals to ramp up medicine supply

PUNE In the light of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked private hospitals and chemists to ramp up medicine supply in the coming days.

According to the FDA commissioner, private hospitals and chemists in Pune district currently have around 28,000 vials of Remdesivir while stock at public hospitals stands at 1.10 lakh.

“There is an ample stock of eight different kinds of drugs required in the treatment of Covid-19,” said Shyam Pratapwar, joint commissioner, FDA.

The FDA and authorities held a meeting this week to take a review of medicine stock currently available at private hospitals.

He said that as far Remdesivir, a key drug that saw a tremendous scarcity during the second wave, is concerned, there are over 28,000 vials currently available in the market in the Pune district. Besides Remdesivir, there are around 135 tocilizumab vials available.

“Considering the experience during the first and second wave, we have asked private hospitals and chemists with a license to ramp up the stock of eight drugs including Remdesivir proportionate with their beds,” said Pratapwar.

During the second wave, Pune and the rest of the state witnessed a shortage of this expensive and much-hyped antiviral drug, which was prescribed on large scale by doctors, leading to scarcity. This in effect also led to its black marketing and overcharging.

Pratapwar said the FDA will keep a check on black marketing and illegal hoarding of the stock.