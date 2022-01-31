Pune hospital research claims Omicron not affecting internal organs like Delta variant

PUNE Research conducted by Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital on the difference in symptoms between those infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the Delta variant, claims that new variant does not affect internal organs like the Delta variant did.

Symptoms were observed in about 150 adults who were admitted after December 20, 2021 until now.

Doctors observing patients infected with the Omicron variant found that although the symptoms are mild, they are different from those reported during the second wave last year

The study found that most commonly reported symptoms are similar to those associated with a viral flu.

Dr Rohidas Borse, head of Medicine at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital said, “We have observed close to 150 Omicron infected Covid-19 patients. The stark difference in symptoms which did not exist the last time is severe body ache, severe headache, chills and also throat pain in some patients. Although the throat pain might last for only three days and lead to difficulty in swallowing food, the rest of the symptoms, especially the cough, could last for about a week or so. These symptoms did not exist in the last wave, which was dominant with the Delta variant. Although in this wave we do see that most patients complain of a runny nose which during the last wave was a dry nose.”

He further added, “In the last wave we did see that the virus infected other organs like kidney, heart and liver, and so even though the virus had left the system the impact of the infection would force the patient to remain admitted for more than a month sometimes. If a kidney is damaged then the patient cannot be discharged immediately. However, this time the other internal organs are not damaged.”

In Omicron while fever lasts for about a week or so, in Delta the fever was not persistent at all and would re-appear in some patients. He further added, “Based on the difference in symptoms as of now we can say that those who require ventilators or an ICU are likely to be infected with the Delta variant, which is still in the community, at about 30-40%. Like the previous wave we can see that those who have comorbidities are most likely to be infected and also the working population is being infected more this time. However, it is also true that most Omicron infections are reported among those who are either partially or fully vaccinated, but the vaccines have helped to reduce complications.”|