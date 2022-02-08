Pune hotels, restaurants still to recover pandemic losses

PUNE: The hospitality industry has possibly suffered the most during the Covid-19 pandemic and is yet to recover from its losses. Pune, which saw the second and third waves of the pandemic at their worst, has witnessed several hotels and restaurants closing down in the last one-and-a-half years even as existing restaurants struggle to stay afloat.

In 2020 when Covid-19 first struck, the lockdown declared by the government was stricter and hotels and restaurants were shut down completely. “For the first six months from March 17, 2020, to October 5, 2020, dine-in was completely shut. Delivery and take-away facilities were provided but people were hesitant to eat restaurant food,” said Rajesh Shetty, owner of the Naivedhyam restaurant at Mitra Mandal chowk.

While Naivedhyam is still operating, Rajesh Shetty had to shut down another restaurant he owned. “During those six months, all the staff members went back to their hometown. It posed a bigger problem when they had to come back but the trains were not working,” he said. During the first lockdown, restaurants in Pune had to let go of 90 to 95% of their staff, according to Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association.

Sharan Shetty, president, Poona Hoteliers Association, said, “The pandemic has been the worst time ever for workers, with most opting to leave the industry permanently. This is invariably going to affect the industry as a whole when operations do come back to normal. To get the staff back has already become a challenge.”

Although the Pune civic body has allowed eateries to remain open till 1.30 am, restaurants are still struggling to stay afloat with only 50% visitors being allowed. “Running a restaurant at 50% capacity is not viable after paying the rent fee and the tax cut. “Restaurants have to pay rents ranging from Rs3 lakh to Rs30 lakh every month. Eighty per cent of the restaurant spaces in Pune are rented,” said Ganesh Shetty.

“In many cases, the property owners have kept the furniture of the rent defaulters as mortgage, and cases are being fought in court. Due to rent issues and labour shortage, 30% of the restaurants have been closed,” Ganesh Shetty said.

According to Ganesh Shetty, there are 40 to 50 restaurants at High Street in Baner however 70% of them are still shut. The IT Park in Hinjewadi has around 150 to 200 restaurants. All these restaurants suffered because the IT employees were working from home. The situation is the same at Kharadi and Nagar Road.

All restaurant owners have to pay an annual license fee despite not renting the restaurant for six months, said Rajesh Shetty. “Ideally, we have to pay for six months as the restaurants were vacant for the remaining time but the government did not consider it. I have paid around 6 lakh as license fee. During the pandemic, I faced a loss of Rs3 crore,” he said.

The Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers’ Association and Poona Hoteliers Association had appealed to the central and state governments for help but to no avail. “No compensation was given by the state or central government. No relief was given to us from the banks either,” said the president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers’ Association.