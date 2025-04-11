Menu Explore
Pune: House owner booked for death of two tenants in fire

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2025 10:54 PM IST

Barate who had carried out some electric-related work at his tin house did not provide proper earthing that caused a short circuit. The house did not have any other door to exit

The Warje-Malwadi police on Thursday booked the owner of a house after its tenants — father and son — died in fire, said officials.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Barate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused has been identified as Nitin Barate.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Barate.

According to the police, Mohan Manik Mudawat and his son Pappu Mohan Mudawat died due to LPG cylinder blast at their rented accommodation between 1.15am and 1.30am on Wednesday. Barate who had carried out some electric-related work at his tin house did not provide proper earthing that caused a short circuit. The house did not have any other door to exit.

Ranjit Mohite, assistant inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “The house owner’s negligence caused the short circuit that trapped the tenants who later died due to gas cylinder explosion.”

