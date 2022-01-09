Pune is dist with highest vax numbers for 15-18 age group; now from Monday, 3rd Covid dose to begin

PUNE On Saturday, Pune district overtook Thane to become the district that has vaccinated the highest number of adolescent beneficiaries in the state aged between 15 and 18 years.

Starting from Monday, January 10, the district administration will now begin giving third doses to beneficiaries at all its 179 vaccination centres.

As of Saturday, Pune has reported 175,780 aged between 15 and 18 years have taken their first shot of the vaccine, which makes it the district with highest number of adolescents in the state vaccinated.

Following Pune is Thane, with 164,625 teenagers vaccinated, while state capital Mumbai reported 58,018 adolescents vaccinated, about three times less than what Pune has reported.

With 175,780 adolescents vaccinated, Pune’s estimates that 31.78% of the population has got the first shot of the vaccine.

Starting from Monday, PMC will begin administering a third or precautionary dose among healthcare workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities.

Before the dose, it is not mandatory to get a written certificate from any doctor the administration clarified.

As of Saturday, Pune also has the highest number of beneficiares still to take the second dose

A total of 1,222,848 have been vaccinated - of which 682,893 are from the two civic corporations, PMC and PCMC; and 539,955 are from the rural areas. Of these 75,669 are still due to take their second dose.

Over 107% of the estimated population has got the first dose, however, 81% have got the second dose which, if based on absolute numbers, makes Pune the district with highest beneficiaries due to take their second dose.

‘Third dose nine months after second shot and 3 months after Covid infection’

Dr Suryakant Deokar, civic immunisation officer said, “We have got a great response from students and those aged between 15 to 18 years for the first dose and we are expecting that more senior citizens would also turn up to take the third or precautionary dose at our 179 centres. All these centres will be providing the third dose of the vaccine. Those who have taken Covishield would get a third shot of Covishield while those who took Covaxin would get a third dose of Covaxin. While beneficiaries have to consult their doctor before taking the third shot, no certificate or written consent would be required. The primary condition is that the beneficiary should have taken the second shot of the vaccine at least nine months before taking the third shot and/or three months after a Covid-19 infection.

As per the central government guidelines, all healthcare workers, front-line workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities are eligible to take the third dose of the vaccine.

Private hospitals have been asked to ensure that its own staff is vaccinated with the third dose.