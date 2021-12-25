Pune Maha-Metro completes work at Sambhaji bridge

Pune: With Ganesh mandals supporting the bridge work on Sambhaji bridge, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) completed the work within few hours on Friday wee hours.

The work was carried out under police protection.

Opposition parties mainly Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena raised objections over height of Metro bridge at Sambhaji bridge as it would become hurdle for Ganesh immersion procession. Even some Ganesh mandals raised objection.

As the issue became political, mandals were blamed for halting the work for last few years. Later Manache Ganesh manadals supported the Metro work.

Metro project director Autl Gadgil said, “We sought police protection for completing the work. We started the work at around 11 pm and finished the work by Friday morning.”