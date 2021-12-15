Pune man arrested for stealing hard disks from major firm

PUNE A worker at a major automobile equipment manufacturing industrial chain company was arrested for stealing hard disks from the company computers.

The arrested man is a 21-year-old resident of Belekar Vasti in Manjru area of Pune.

A complaint in the case was lodged by a 53-year-old man who works as the associate vice president of internal relations and administration at the company.

In December, the complainant found that his hard disk from his work computer had been missing. Upon checking the CCTV footage of the office floor, the man found the accused to have taken it while nobody was watching. He confronted the accused who allegedly confessed to have stolen not just that one hard disk, but also two other hard disks from the computers in another department, according to the police. The CCTV of that theft was also recovered by the complainant.

A case under Sections 381 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mundhwa police station.

