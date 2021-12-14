Pune man gets death penalty for killing family in 1997

PUNE A 47-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Pune for the murder of a family of four people including two minor children in 1997.

The deceased Ramesh Patil, Vijaya Patil, Pooja Patil and Manjunath Patil, lived on the first floor of Princeten Town society in Kalyaninagar when they were killed. Forty-seven-year-old Bhagwat Kale who was 22 years-old when he and his wife Geeta and her cousin Sahebrao alias Navnath Kale had helped him kill the family and rob cash worth ₹45,73,490 along with gold and silver ornaments collectively estimated to be worth ₹49 lakh in 1997.

The conviction was finalised on Monday and the quantum of punishment was decided by the court of Additional Sessions Judge BP Kshirsagar on Tuesday with public prosecutor Rajesh Kavediya and defence lawyer Advocate BA Aloor.

“The conscience of society and even humanhood is shocked by such brutal and barbaric act. There is need to give a deterrent message. The society also expects the same. The accused, committing such barbaric act is a menace to the harmony of society. Accordingly, accused deserves to be awarded with the capital sentence,” read the operational part of the order.

Sahebrao was granted death sentence by the local which was later commuted to life imprisonment and much later he was proven to have been a juvenile during the commissioning of the crime and released from jail. Geeta, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment as she was found to have been pregnant during the murder and was a mother to a seven-year-old.

The incident had happened on the night intermediate of May 15-16, 1997 five days after the family of four had shifted into a flat in Kalyaninagar. The mother and son were found inside the house by the builder and a labourer while the father and the daughter were found in a drain near the building. “The household articles and other items were scattered in the flat. They (police) found the knife and screw driver stained with blood, lying in the hall. They found knife and G. I. pipe also stained with the blood lying near the door of a bed room in the said flat,” read the order by Bombay High Court in October 2004 that upheld conviction for Geeta and Sahebrao but commuted Sahebrao’s sentence from death to life imprisonment.

“The house was located on the first floor in a society in which other buildings were still under construction. They moved on May 11, 1997 from Hubli. He used to say he is a bank manager. But when he came, he had come by duping a lot of people by claiming to help them get loan but took their money and did not help with loan. Geeta came to work with them as a domestic help and her husband and their relative Sahebrao worked at the construction site,” said PP Kavediya.

The three accused lived inside the society in accommodation built for labourers. Geeta knew that the family had cash while her husband, the main accused, knew the entry exit points due to his work. The two used the information to their advantage but turned violent when the couple recognised Geeta.

The husband, Bhagwat Kale, was convicted under Sections 302, 449, 460, 392, and 201 all read with 34 of Indian Penal Code. However, the sentence will only be awarded if and when confirmed by the Bombay High Court.