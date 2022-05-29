Pune man held for demanding Rs9 crore extortion from real estate developer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 29, 2022
HT Correspondent

The Wakad police have arrested a man who had demanded extortion of Rs9 crore from a real estate developer and at the same threatened a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officer with dire consequences for levelling allegations against him. He was arrested on Friday and is currently in police custody.

The accused arrested has been identified as Adinath Bhujbali Kuchanur and the builder has been identified as Ketul Bhagchandra Sonigraha ( 41), a resident of Nigadi Pradhikaran, who is the complainant in the case.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 385,420,465,467,468, 471, 475 against the accused.

According to the police, the accused called up the complainant and filed a case with the National Green Tribunal and said that there were several irregularities in the project and demanded 2.50 per cent of the project cost as extortion. The complainant informed the police about the incident and accordingly a trap was laid in the office and Kuchanar was caught while accepting a cheque of 2 crore.

According to the police, Kuchanar has cases related to forgery, preparation of bogus documents, blackmailing, and issuing extortion threats to builders, PCMC officials and architects lodged at Hinjewadi, Pimpri and Shivajinagar police stations. In of the cases, he was convicted and was sent to Yerawada central jail for serving two years of rigorous imprisonment.

