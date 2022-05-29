Pune man held for demanding Rs9 crore extortion from real estate developer
The Wakad police have arrested a man who had demanded extortion of Rs9 crore from a real estate developer and at the same threatened a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officer with dire consequences for levelling allegations against him. He was arrested on Friday and is currently in police custody.
The accused arrested has been identified as Adinath Bhujbali Kuchanur and the builder has been identified as Ketul Bhagchandra Sonigraha ( 41), a resident of Nigadi Pradhikaran, who is the complainant in the case.
The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 385,420,465,467,468, 471, 475 against the accused.
According to the police, the accused called up the complainant and filed a case with the National Green Tribunal and said that there were several irregularities in the project and demanded 2.50 per cent of the project cost as extortion. The complainant informed the police about the incident and accordingly a trap was laid in the office and Kuchanar was caught while accepting a cheque of ₹2 crore.
According to the police, Kuchanar has cases related to forgery, preparation of bogus documents, blackmailing, and issuing extortion threats to builders, PCMC officials and architects lodged at Hinjewadi, Pimpri and Shivajinagar police stations. In of the cases, he was convicted and was sent to Yerawada central jail for serving two years of rigorous imprisonment.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics