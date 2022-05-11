Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune man loses 12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud

A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application
A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lashkar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 43-year-old man lost 12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application.

The caller told the complainant that the call was regarding updating the current address of the complainant. Once the app was installed, the caller asked the complainant to share the remote access ID which he did. The man lost the money from his account.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lashkar police station. Police inspector Priyanka Shelke is investigating the case.

