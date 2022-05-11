Pune man loses 12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud

A 43-year-old man lost ₹12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application.

A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application.

The caller told the complainant that the call was regarding updating the current address of the complainant. Once the app was installed, the caller asked the complainant to share the remote access ID which he did. The man lost the money from his account.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lashkar police station. Police inspector Priyanka Shelke is investigating the case.