Pune man loses ₹12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud
A 43-year-old man lost ₹12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application.
A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application.
The caller told the complainant that the call was regarding updating the current address of the complainant. Once the app was installed, the caller asked the complainant to share the remote access ID which he did. The man lost the money from his account.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lashkar police station. Police inspector Priyanka Shelke is investigating the case.
-
Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, wanted in connection with multi-crore Gurugram heist, held in Dubai
In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist case, the Interpol apprehended gangster Vikas Lagarpuria in Dubai, and a team comprising officers of the Delhi Police and special task force is working to deport him, authorities said on Friday. The STF issued a lookout notice against the gangster three months ago, said police. “We will take him for questioning in connection with the multi-crore heist case,” said a senior STF official.
-
No water in Koregaon Park, Camp on Thursday
PUNE A notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation stated that Koregaon Park, Camp, Wakadewadi, Pune station and Shivajingar areas will not receive water supply on Thursday, May 12.
-
Divine justice in Bengaluru:Murder revealed after bike carrying corpse hits bump
Two people were caught red-handed by a cop in Bengaluru on their way to Channapatna to dispose off the dead body of a 21-year-old woman they had killed eight hours earlier. Soumya has been identified as Soumya, a 21-year-old resident of R R Nagar. Soumya is said to have borrowed some money from 30-year-old Raghu and 28-year-old Durga.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s mutilated body found on railway tracks
The mutilated body of a man was recovered from the railway tracks near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Wednesday. According to Government Railway Police officials here, the deceased is yet to be identified and his age is around 42. The body was found on track number three, where goods trains ply. Suicide ruled out The railway police also ruled out the possibility of suicide.
-
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga surrenders in govt official assault case
Rajasthan Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who is accused of assaulting two on-duty government officials of the electricity department in Dholpur district, surrendered before the Jaipur police on Wednesday, officials said. Malinga, MLA from Badi, Dholpur, surrendered before Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava one-and-a-half months after the alleged incident.
