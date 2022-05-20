Pune may witness light rainfall till May 22: IMD

PUNE Pune district witnessed light showers on late night Thursday. These were the first pre-monsoon showers in the district. With cloudy weather prevailing throughout the day on Friday, day temperature reported a significant drop according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Day temperature on Friday was 32.6 degrees Celsius which was 4.1 degrees cooler than normal. Whereas night temperature in Pune city was 24.3 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune may witness very light to light rainfall till May 22.

“After that, the sky may continue to remain cloudy for Pune city. Day and night temperatures will be pleasant during this time,” said Kashyapi.

Along with the Pune district, parts of southern central Maharashtra also reported light rainfall on Friday. However, parts of Vidarbha continue to report day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature on Friday reported across Maharashtra was at Akola at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The four subdivisions of Maharashtra may also witness isolated light rainfall till May 22 according to the weather department.

While these are pre-monsoon showers, the weather department noted that Southwest Monsoon has advanced in the Arabian sea.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south and the east-central Bay of Bengal,” said IMD department officials.