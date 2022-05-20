Pune may witness light rainfall till May 22: IMD
PUNE Pune district witnessed light showers on late night Thursday. These were the first pre-monsoon showers in the district. With cloudy weather prevailing throughout the day on Friday, day temperature reported a significant drop according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Day temperature on Friday was 32.6 degrees Celsius which was 4.1 degrees cooler than normal. Whereas night temperature in Pune city was 24.3 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune may witness very light to light rainfall till May 22.
“After that, the sky may continue to remain cloudy for Pune city. Day and night temperatures will be pleasant during this time,” said Kashyapi.
Along with the Pune district, parts of southern central Maharashtra also reported light rainfall on Friday. However, parts of Vidarbha continue to report day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature on Friday reported across Maharashtra was at Akola at 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The four subdivisions of Maharashtra may also witness isolated light rainfall till May 22 according to the weather department.
While these are pre-monsoon showers, the weather department noted that Southwest Monsoon has advanced in the Arabian sea.
“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south and the east-central Bay of Bengal,” said IMD department officials.
UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi.
SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
HC rejects LU prof’s plea to quash FIR lodged against him
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in connection with his controversial statement on Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against Prof Ravi Kant at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities and disturbing social harmony.
Pune district admin forms special squad for vigilance on ‘weekend crowd’ at Bhatghar dam
PUNE After the tragic incident, wherein five women from a family drowned in the backwaters of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil on Thursday, the Pune district administration has taken major steps to avoid such incidents in the future and especially on the weekends. Apart from that, the district administration will also install signage boards and barricade certain areas. The Bhatghar dam is around 45 kms away from Pune city.
Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university
LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus. Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.
