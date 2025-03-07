Pune Metro expands network, increases ridership since launch

Since its launch on March 6, 2022, the Pune Metro has increased its ridership and expanded its network, providing a fast and eco-friendly travel option. From March 2022 to July 2023, the average monthly ridership was 1.26 lakh. (HT PHOTO)

Initially, the Pune Metro operated on two routes: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College. From March 2022 to July 2023, the average monthly ridership was 1.26 lakh. With the launch of new sections namely Phugewadi to District Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic on August 1, 2023, the average monthly ridership jumped to 17.6 lakh. The Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi extension further increased ridership to 28.28 lakh per month. The addition of the latest section from District Court to Swargate on September 29, 2024 has boosted total ridership to 5.98 crore (March 2022 - March 2025).

From its launch till date, the Pune Metro has collected ₹93 crore in revenue and its daily average ridership is 1.6 lakh. The metro ensures safe and comfortable travel with CCTV surveillance, panic buttons, well-lit stations, baggage scanning, and staff assistance.

On March 5, 2025, the Pune Metro celebrated its third anniversary, marking a major milestone in the city’s transport. On this occasion, Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “The Pune Metro has played a crucial role in making available safe, fast, comfortable, reliable, and sustainable urban transport in Pune city. Our extensions and phase 2 will bring more city parts into the metro network.”

Metro expansion projects are in progress to further improve connectivity. Under phase 1 and extensions, the PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi corridors (33.1 km) are operational. The PCMC to Nigdi section is under construction while the Swargate to Katraj extension (5.5 km) is in the tendering stage. In phase 2 of the Pune Metro, several key developments have been planned to enhance connectivity across the city. The Vanaz to Chandani Chowk corridor will cover 1.12 km and have two stations. The Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi extension will span 11.63 km and have 11 stations. A major corridor from Khadakwasla to Swargate, Hadapsar, and Kharadi will stretch for 25.51 km and have 22 stations. Another extension from Nal Stop to Warje-Manik Baug will cover 6.12 km and have six stations. Additionally, the Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor route will be 11.35 km-long and have 10 stations, while the Hadapsar to Saswad Road extension will cover 5.57 km and have four stations. The project is currently awaiting final approval from the Government of India.