Pune Metro introduces ‘Matrushakti Nursing Pods’ for mothers travelling with infants

Pune Metro has introduced ‘Matrushakti Nursing Pods’ at its stations to support mothers travelling with infants. The initiative was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare, Meghana Bordikar at the District Court interchange station on Sunday. These pods are fully air-conditioned, equipped with fans, and designed to be easily portable. Each pod can accommodate two mothers at a time. (HT PHOTO)

These pods are fully air-conditioned, equipped with fans, and designed to be easily portable. Each pod can accommodate two mothers at a time. The pods are equipped with fire-resistant systems, diaper-changing stations, diaper disposal bins, diaper vending machines, and charging points. For enhanced safety and privacy, ‘safety locks’ have been installed, said officials.

Pune Metro currently records a daily ridership of 1,60,000, with a significant number of female passengers, many of whom travel with young children/infants.

Breastfeeding in public places has always been a challenge for mothers due to the lack of privacy, hygiene concerns, and social discomfort. Many mothers struggle to find a safe and comfortable space to nurse their babies while travelling, making their journeys stressful.

Bordikar said, “The facility is clean, affordable, and well-maintained. By setting up these pods, Pune Metro has provided an essential facility for breastfeeding mothers.”

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Social Thumb Foundation.

Atul Gadgil, director, Pune Metro, also gave a brief overview of the Pune Metro project to the Minister of state (MoS). General manager captain Rajendra Saner-Patil and other officials of Pune Metro were also present at the event.