Metro Line 3 to run on regenerative braking system

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will implement regenerative braking system on its Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line (Metro Line 3) that will generate power while using brakes, to be used for running the public transport facility.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken up the Metro Line 3 project on public private partnership (PPP) basis and Tata Group has established the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company for its implementation. (HT PHOTO)

The ongoing construction of the 23.3-km Metro Line 3 connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central business district of Shivajinagar, running overhead, will use the regenerative braking system.

A Maha-Metro press statement stated, “Each bogie of Pune Metro Line 3 will be equipped with electric braking plus an electro-pneumatic braking system. The motors of the train will act as brakes-cum-power generators. At a usual speed the train will apply electric breaking, however, when the speed comes down to 10kmph or less electro-pneumatic braking system will be applied.

“The benefit of this system lies in its ability to harness and maximise the frictional energy generated during braking manoeuvres of the metro. Each application of brakes throughout its journey will lead to accumulation of kinetic energy, efficiently transformed into electricity. This accrued electricity will be intelligently repurposed to fuel the metro, embodying a sustainable closed-loop energy cycle.

“Each metro bogie will have two independent electro-pneumatic circuits: a service circuit and an auxiliary circuit. An electro-pneumatic module (EPM) mounted under the metro body will perform simultaneously. The electro-pneumatic module will contain the entire pneumatic brake activation equipment, consisting of pneumatic pressure generation, pressure regulation, And electric brake control. All components will be electro-pneumatically controlled and monitored via independent brake control units.”

Alok Kapoor, CEO, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, said, “Pune Metro Line 3 is committed to complementing the city’s environment while providing a pleasant experience to its passengers. Emphasis will be placed on controlling and reducing potential carbon dioxide emissions from metro operations and energy regeneration facilitated regenerative braking technology is a step towards it.”

He said, “Regenerative braking is an energy recovery mechanism that slows a vehicle or object by converting its kinetic energy into a form that can be either used immediately or stored until needed.

“While applying a brake, kinetic energy is released and the current in the motors is reversed, acting as a generator. While running backward, the motor also acts as an electric generator by creating electricity that’s delivered to the metro train’s batteries. It is also called an energy-saving process because the regenerated electrical energy that is supplied back can be used by other accelerating trains on the same line.”

