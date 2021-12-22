Pune Metro on the way, but roadblocks remain as Dec 2021 deadline ends

PUNE First mooted in 2002, the foundation stone of the much-delayed Pune Metro project was laid five years ago on December 18, 2016, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But since then, the project has had a few hurdles while trying to navigate its various routes. Five years on, the two lines of the metro is nowhere near completion as the December 2021 deadline approaches. Covid-induced restrictions which led to a massive exodus of workers, delayed the work, said officials. From politicking among parties to land acquisition problems, the project has been on and off the track often.

The latest to be added to the long list of hurdles is the work being halted at Sambhaji bridge also known as Lakdi Pul. The three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners- the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have opposed the height of the viaduct at Lakdi pul as it will obstruct Ganesh emersion process.

Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) executive director Atul Gadgil said, “The of Sambhaji bridge is five-ana-a-half metres, which is same throughout Karve road. All PMC flyovers are also at the same level. We have asked for police protection to restart the work of installing viaduct at Sambhaji bridge at Deccan. Once the bandobast is confirmed, we will execute the work within a night.”

The Maha-Metro is executing two metro corridors -Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate.

The first hurdle was that of elevated or underground metro, it was only when union minister Nitin Gadkari got involved, that the authorities reached the conclusion of an elevated metro. Another hurdle was the Pataleshwar caves on JM road, while there was demand to construct it parallel to city area, the metro was diverted from Karve road to riverside road instead of JM road. Later the project was challenged at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the project managed to get a green signal.The metro route was challenged yet again at Aga Khan Palace, considering it as a monument, the court ordered Maha-Metro to change the route,and then the corridor was shifted to Kalyaninagar. A controversy for land acquisation also emerged at Kamgar Putala and Budhear peth.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The metro is not the issue only related to Pune Municipal Corporation but various organisations are related to it. We appealed the opposition parties that we will meet urban Development minister Eknath Shinde for it. PMC has already spoken with Ganesh mandals. But Maha-Metro has ruled out hydraulic option for Sambhaji bridge due to technical things, and we need to accept it.”