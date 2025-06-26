Pune Metro Phase-2 gets cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, including elevated extensions—Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (corridor 2B). The project is expected to cost ₹ 3626.24 crore and will be jointly funded by the central and state governments, along with loans from international agencies. It is slated for completion in four years. (HT)

These corridors are extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi Line (Phase-1) and aim to improve east-west connectivity across the city. Both corridors will be elevated and span 12.75 km, covering 13 stations across key areas like Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi.

The project is expected to cost ₹3626.24 crore and will be jointly funded by the central and state governments, along with loans from international agencies. It is slated for completion in four years.

Prime Modi said, “Pune is rapidly developing in every sector today while also making a significant contribution to the country’s economy. To further accelerate this progress, we have approved the expansion of metro services here. This will not only boost transportation but also make people’s lives easier.”

According to officials, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), the implementing agency, has already begun pre-construction work such as surveys and design.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “These two new metro corridors will connect Pune’s rapidly growing eastern and western suburbs to the rest of the city. Thousands of citizens in these areas will benefit from the improved connectivity.”

“At present, the station design is almost complete. We will finalize contractors in the next few months, and work is likely to begin by the end of this year,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro.

Murlidhar Mohol, union minister of state and Pune MP, said, “I had recently met union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar to push for the approval. The 12.75 km stretch with 13 stations will connect key areas like Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.”

“The decision will boost public transport and link with Line-1 and Line-3 at the District Court interchange. It will also integrate with intercity buses from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Sambhajinagar, paving the way for smart multimodal transport in Pune,” he added.

The Vanaz to Chandani Chowk stretch will cover 1.12 km with 2 stations, while the Ramwadi to Wagholi route will span 11.63 km with 11 stations.

These corridors will link key residential zones, IT hubs, and commercial centres. The expansion also supports Pune’s comprehensive mobility plan and is expected to ease pressure on congested roads like Paud Road and Ahmednagar Road.

The new metro lines will integrate with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court) at the District Court interchange, allowing smoother multimodal connectivity.

Bus terminals for long-distance routes from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Ahilya Nagar will be linked with metro hubs at Chandani Chowk and Wagholi.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister, said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi for the important decision…These two elevated corridors will connect key areas like Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi.”

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, said “The decision will help reduce traffic congestion in Pune, improve the public transport system, and boost the economic, industrial, commercial, and educational growth of the city and surrounding areas.”

The state cabinet approved the extensions in March 2024, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) directed to assist with land and finances. PMC will also share the cost of any future escalations.

To support smooth implementation, the state has cleared interest-free loans for expenses such as land acquisition, taxes, and construction costs. Temporary use of open government land for construction has also been permitted.

Maha-Metro is currently executing Phase-1, which includes the PCMC–Swargate and Vanaz–Ramwadi routes. Work is also ongoing on the PCMC to Nigdi elevated extension and Swargate to Katraj underground section of Line-1.