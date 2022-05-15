Pune metro tunnel excavation work in final stage, 95% complete
PUNE The tunnel excavation work for the underground metro has reached the final stage with 95% of work completed. Maha-Metro aims to finish the rest of the work in the next 15 days.
Hemant Sonawane, public relation officer (PRO), Maha-Metro said, “95% excavation work is complete, the rest will be done in the next 15 days. There are two tunnels from Range hills to Swaragte of 6km each. One tunnel from Range Hill to Swargate is completed (first leg). The second leg from Range hill to Budhwar peth is also completed. The third leg from Swargate to Budhwar peth is underway and has already crossed Mandai. Once it reaches Budhwar peth the entire 12km excavation work will be completed.”
The underground metro route will have five stations – Shivajinagar, Civil court, Budhwar peth, Mandai and Swargate.
The Maha-Metro officials are expected to complete the tunnel excavation work before the arrival of monsoon.
“After excavation work, track laying work will begin simultaneously. The work on overhead traction (cable) and signalling and telecommunication will also be done parallelly,” added Sonawane.
Initially, the tunnel excavation work was expected to be completed in March, however, it got delayed due to the spread of a 400-metre length hard rock surface between Mandai and Budhwar peth.
Name change on cards
State government is considering changing names of two stations on Line 1 of metro (PCMC to Swargate) after Maha-Metro sent a proposal in this regard. Bhosari station in Pimpri-Chinchwad to be named as Nashik Phata while Budhwar peth station to be named as Kasba peth.
