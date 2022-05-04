Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court (SC) guidelines.

“The law-and-order situation in Pune was largely peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. There were instances where some mosques voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers before 6am,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order. The situation however was largely peaceful with no untoward incident reported in any part of the city.

The police detained MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they performed the ‘Maha Aarti’ at the Khalkar Hanuman temple. They were detained as preventive action. In Pimpri-Chinchwad too, no untoward incident was reported while in Warje, some MNS members staged a protest before being detained by the police. The Maharashtra police last week asked religious places to get approval in view of MNS chief Raj Thackeray raking up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}