Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court (SC) guidelines.
“The law-and-order situation in Pune was largely peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. There were instances where some mosques voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers before 6am,” said Gupta.
There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order. The situation however was largely peaceful with no untoward incident reported in any part of the city.
The police detained MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they performed the ‘Maha Aarti’ at the Khalkar Hanuman temple. They were detained as preventive action. In Pimpri-Chinchwad too, no untoward incident was reported while in Warje, some MNS members staged a protest before being detained by the police. The Maharashtra police last week asked religious places to get approval in view of MNS chief Raj Thackeray raking up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.
Produce maximum power in view of increasing demand, UP govt tells private producers
The UP government has directed the private thermal plants to ensure optimum power generation in view of an increasing power demand these days in the state even as a conked 660 MW unit of the Bajaj group's Lalitpur plant resumed production on Wednesday, further easing the electricity crisis in the state.
Politics over Hindutva: Sena, BJP, MNS scramble to steal the limelight
Amid the controversy over the use of loudspeakers, three major players in Maharashtra politics - Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - are squabbling to get a piece of Hindutva pie.
SC refuses to stay Jharkhand panchayat polls, junks petition
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the already notified panchayat elections in Jharkhand and dismissed the petition seeking directions that the rural local body elections in the state should be conducted only after determining the extent of reservation for the other backward classes in compliance with the mandatory procedure of the triple test laid down by the constitution bench of the apex court. Counting of votes would be done on May 30.
Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM
The district magistrate of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.
After bid to woo upper castes, Tejashwi raises caste census demand again
A day after reaching out to Bhumihars, an influential upper caste in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a headcount of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying he will “not allow any census in Bihar” unless the Centre acceded to the demand for coming out with the numbers of OBCs, besides the SCs and the STs.
