Pune: MSEB engineer booked for boy’s death due to electrocution

Over two-and-a-half months after the death of a 14-year-old boy due to electrocution, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a case against an engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), a police officer said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Shivling Bore, who works at the MSEB Katraj division.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the Omkar housing society on the evening of October 23 last year. Rushikesh Manjunath Pujari of Barate chawl in Karavenagar, who was playing near the housing society, died after coming in contact with a low-hanging electricity wire, a senior official of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station said.

Manjunath Pujari (57), father of the deceased who works at a furniture shop, lodged a complaint against MSEB officials.

“Earlier, a case of accidental death was registered. However, following a probe, the MSEB officer has been booked under IPC Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence),” said Atul Thorat, sub-inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nishikant Raut, MSEB’s public relations officer (PRO) in Pune, said that he will be able to comment on the issue only after getting details.