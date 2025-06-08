Pune municipal commissioner scraps controversial 148 cr sweeping tender 

Newly appointed municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has scrapped the ₹148-crore sweeping tender approved by his predecessor, Rajendra Bhosale. The decision was taken during his first Standing Committee meeting on Friday evening, following sustained opposition from several citizens’ groups and organisations. Despite concerns raised by activists and civic groups, the previous commissioner had gone ahead with the tender approval. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move is being viewed as an acknowledgement that the tender cleared under Bhosale’s administration may have been flawed. Despite concerns raised by activists and civic groups, the previous commissioner had gone ahead with the tender approval.

One of the vocal critics, the Apale Pune organisation, had called for the tender to be cancelled. BJP leader Ujwal Keskar was also critical of the previous administration’s move, stating, “The sweeping tender was not in the best interest of citizens or the municipal corporation. Costs had escalated significantly, and it seemed to benefit specific parties.”

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP confirmed the decision, saying, “In his very first meeting, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram scrapped the previous sweeping tender. The PMC will now make alternative arrangements.”

Sources within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that the tender’s estimated costs were inflated and that the number of sanitation workers required was incorrectly stated. Comparisons were also drawn with similar contracts in Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where comparable work is being carried out at significantly lower costs.