PMC schools struggling to install fire safety system due to lack of funds

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) does not have funds to install fire safety systems in its schools. An internal audit revealed that out of 160 school buildings, only 60 had fire safety norms in place. Most civic school buildings are old and do not have space to install systems. (HT PHOTO)

As per construction department officials, PMC needs around ₹30 crore to set up fire-fighting systems in all schools and it will take almost two years to complete the work.

Harshada Shinde, superintendent engineer of the building construction department said, “It is our priority to install fire safety system and we will do it during the summer vacation when schools are shut. We have made provision of ₹1.50 crore for the work. Most school buildings are old and do not have space to install systems. These systems will be installed as per the availability of funds. We get only three months during summer and Diwali vacation period to install the system. System consists of three phase electrical connection, water tank, pump, sprinkler, extinguishers, smoke alarms.”

According to PMC officials, they had installed fire safety systems in 60 schools in 2018 and work on the same continued till 2020. Later, the schools were shut for two years due to the pandemic, and as a result, the system developed a problem and remained unrepaired since then.

Ramesh Danagat, senior fire department official said, “As per fire safety Act, every establishment should check the fire-fighting system once a year. In new PMC schools, there is a fire-fighting system. The fire systems in old schools must be checked every six months by the fire department appointed agency and a report must be submitted. We have conveyed our concern to the construction department .”

The PMC education board runs 309 schools, of which 225 are Marathi medium, 34 Urdu medium, 2 Kannada medium and 50 English medium schools. They have a staff of 3,500 people of which. 2,500 is teaching and the rest are non-teaching staff. Over one lakh students study in PMC-run schools, said officials.