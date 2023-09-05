PMC to erect flyovers, grade separators at three critical junctions to ease congestion

With citizens and commuters fed up of the traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road and Ahmednagar (Nagar) Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to build flyovers/grade separators/both at three important junctions/chowks on these roads. The said three junctions are: Sangamwadi Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Yerawada; Dandekar Pul Chowk on Sinhagad Road; and Shastri Nagar Chowk on Nagar Road. While the PMC has started the tendering process for appointment of a project consultant for work at these chowks, the civic body has also sought the opinion of the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on whether or not to build a flyover/grade separator/both at Dandekar Pul Chowk on Sinhagad Road.

PMC likely to erect flyover at Ambedkar Chowk near Dandekar Bridge. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

There is always heavy traffic on Sangamwadi Road which connects Shivajinagar, the old Pune-Mumbai highway, Nagar Road, Vishrantwadi, Alandi Road and Viman Nagar. Traffic is particularly dense at Sangamwadi Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. Ajay Wayse, executive engineer of the project department, said that the consultant would conduct a study and suggest erecting a flyover or grade separator at Sangamwadi Bindu Madhav Thackeray chowk.”

The Dandekar Pul Chowk is a critical point of convergence for traffic from Deccan, Swargate and Sinhagad Road. There is also the proposed extension of the Swargate to Khadakwasla metro route to consider. Wayse said that there is no way to erect a grade separator at this junction as there is a nullah flowing adjacent to the junction. He said they have written a letter to the Maha-Metro and that they cannot decide on the solution without consulting the Maha-Metro.

Whereas Nagar Road is witnessing traffic congestion at Yerawada Chowk, Gunjan Chowk and Shastri Nagar Chowk despite the dismantling of the 3km stretch of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on this road. While the PMC has proposed two flyovers on Nagar Road; one at Shastri Nagar Chowk and the other at Kharadi bypass, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Maha-Metro have jointly decided to build a flyover as the metro is proposed to be extended from Ramwadi to Wagholi. Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, that the project consultant has to consider the Aga Khan Palace which is a heritage structure of Class 1 category and the restrictions related to it while suggesting a solution.

