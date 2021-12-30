Pune needs coaches who can channelise talent: Sanjay Sharma

PUNE Pune is the birthplace of badminton, and it also has a good infrastructure, but it is yet to make a mark at the international level when it comes to producing top-class shuttlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Sharma, former Indian captain, coach, writer, author and TV commentator, who was in the city on Thursday, feels Pune needs coaches who are ‘best’ and who can channelise talent.

“In Pune, there is no shortage of talent. In our time as well, there were good players, the Badminton Association of India (BIA) has also done its bit,” he said.

Nandu Natekar, in badminton, dominated the world stage from 1950 to 1970. The Pune resident became the first Indian player to win an international event when he won Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

“I feel coaches should have ‘mission’ and ‘profession’ – so if I am giving you coaching then yes I am coaching you but my mission should be every time you come to play, there should be some improvement every day that should be your motivation as the coach,” explains Sharma who launched his book – Match Point: A Shuttlers Story on December 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During my coaching stint, I always maintained that If I am a world no 14 doubles player in my time, then you should be at least 13, then I will have that satisfaction that I am doing my work properly. I think Pune is not getting that sort of coach. Pune association should get somebody to channelise the talent, and they should get a coach with a ‘mission’,” added Sharma, who hails Pune’s badminton infrastructure as one of the best in the country.

Strong Bench strength: Key to success

Sharma stressed that BIA should focus on strengthening the bench strength. “You need to have a lot of bench strength, so when we talk about PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, after that, there is a big vacuum. Not so much in men’s singles, as we have got Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Verma brothers (Sameer and Sourabh); we have two more three youngsters in the queue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In last two-three years, we have found depth in men’s doubles with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun so we have got strong players,” added Sharma who want BIA to focus on finding more women singles player who can share to load from PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

We need more academies

According to Sharma, there is a need for more than four to five academies like Pullela Gopichand Academy and Prakash Padukone academy.

“You require four-five more world-class academies. The competition between academies will help raise the standards of the players. BAI is working on it, and they have their academy in Assam, and they are also working to create academies at other places as it is critical,” added the 65-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India should aim at winning major tournaments

“For Thomas Cup, Uber Cup and Sudirman Cup – there should be some think tank on deciding who is going to play, how long they are going to play when they will take a rest. Such things have not yet come in from BAI, and we must think and work along those lines,” he said.

“This is the year we should eye Thomas Cup, the biggest prize in badminton– we have three singles good players and bench strength, two doubles and one more doubles player pair can get in by May-June this year, and we have a strong chance of upsetting anybody in Thomas Cup. We need to plan out in advance,” added Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}