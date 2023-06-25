Meitei community to organise protest at Collectorate on June 26

Pune: Seeking a solution to address the ongoing crisis at Manipur, Meitei Nupi Lup, a non-profit body dedicated to assisting and uplifting Meitei Ladi irrespective of region and religion, have organised a sit-in protest at the Collectorate between 5pm and 7pm on June 26.

The meet is an effort to raise awareness among the Indian government and public about the ongoing crisis in Manipur where the unrest has crossed 50 days. Jashiliya Arambam of Meitei Nupi Lup said, “The participants will come together to express their solidarity against violence, raising slogans. The chief spokesperson will address the crowd, narratives by the Meitei victims of the violence in Manipur. Others will also speak on the occasion.”

More than 100 persons have lost their lives during the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community which broke out a month ago. Clashes were reported on May 3 after the tribal solidarity march took place in the hill district to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the non-tribal Meitei community.

