Pune ophthalmologists urge state health minister to allow day care facilities at eye clinics

PUNE Members of the Poona Ophthalmological Society (POS) have urged state health minister Rajesh Tope to allow eye clinics and OPD (Out Patient Department) centres to run as day care centres.

A day care procedure allows one to be hospitalised at the centre for less than 24 hours which allows in return for the patients to claim benefits under health insurance schemes.

Tope, who was at the 14th annual two-day conference of the Poona Ophthalmological Society ‘POS Spectrum 2021’ on Saturday, promised to expedite the process and allow day care centres at eye clinics.

Dr Prakash Marathe, the chief trustee of POS, said, “Under the Bombay Nursing Home Act, a medical facility can be registered as a nursing home/ hospital or a clinic. While hospitals and nursing homes can treat IPD and OPD patients, clinics are allowed to treat only OPD patients since they do not need any admission. However, if the government allows eye clinics to be registered as day care facilities, the ophthalmologists can conduct most eye procedures which require less than 24 hours of admission.”

“The patient can also claim benefits under various health insurance schemes that require hospitalisation. Even after a complicated eye surgery the patient is required to be admitted only for a few hours and eye clinics would be able to do that under day care centre facilities,” he said.

At the event, Tope also emphasised the importance of eye donations and that the ophthalmological society must work to create awareness of eye donations.

He said, “We were able to bring down blindness in the state from 3.5% to almost 0.35% which we aim to further bring down to 0.25% in the next two to five years under the central government scheme of the national programme for control of blindness”

“We know that cataract is the major cause of blindness in over 80% of the cases. Also, some of the causes could be birth defects and also diabetes. The state of Maharashtra also provides free spectacles to children as today the exposure to radiation through multiple screens like TV, laptop, mobile and others is unavoidable. The ophthalmological society needs to work even more to create awareness towards eye donation,” he said.

“The number of eye banks, eye donations and eye transplants need to increase. In the last two years because of the pandemic the work regarding non-communicable diseases was completely hampered but now we need to fill in the gaps,” he said.

India’s leading ophthalmologist Dr Tatyarao Lahane also emphasised on the need to increase eye donation awareness.

He said, “Despite being a smaller country in terms of population than us, we have to import eyeballs and corneas from our neighbour Sri Lanka. With about one lakh deaths annually Sri Lanka gets over 2 lakh corneas and with approximately ten lakh deaths, we get around 70 thousand eyeballs only.

Dr Lahane also said that to reduce the conflict between patients and the doctors, the doctor must explain the procedure in detail not just to the patient but also to the relatives.

He said, “I have seen that more bilateral and mature cataract surgeries are coming up now. Counselling is important, not just to the relatives but to the patients as well. With proper counselling, patients and doctors’ conflicts will reduce.”