Pune Paralympic swimmer promised lottery, duped of 1.5 lakh by caller
pune news

Pune Paralympic swimmer promised lottery, duped of 1.5 lakh by caller

The complainant received a call on January 11 from a person who claimed to be working as a senior manager at the Delhi office of an online shopping website
Paralympic swimmer Suyash Jadhav, 28, was duped of 1.5 lakh in a case of online cheating by a caller who told him that he had won a lucky draw. (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Paralympic swimmer Suyash Jadhav, 28, was duped of 1.5 lakh in a case of online cheating by a caller who told him that he had won a lucky draw, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The complainant received a call on January 11 from a person who claimed to be working as a senior manager at the Delhi office of an online shopping website. The man identified himself as Upendra Lahre, according to the complaint.

The person told Jadhav that he had been chosen for a lucky draw that would fetch him 8,80,000. In order to get access to the lucky draw lottery amount, the caller asked Jadhav to make various payments using a UPI based payment application. Jadhav made multiple transactions from two of his accounts amounting to 1,53,400 until January 22 before he realised that he was being duped, according to the police.

“They kept asking for money under various guises of taxes like GST, intercity tax. Jadhav made four transactions before he realised that they were calling too often and there are no such taxes that can be levied. So he has lodged a complaint,” said assistant police inspector GB Kharge of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

