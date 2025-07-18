Pune passenger inconvenience grows amid ongoing Gig workers’ protest in Mumbai

The ongoing indefinite protest by Gig workers at Azad Maidan in Mumbai has begun to affect passengers across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune. For the past two days, autorickshaw and cab drivers affiliated with various gig worker unions have joined the agitation, demanding regulation of fare structures and licensing for app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Several drivers from Pune have also joined the protest, resulting in a noticeable shortage of rickshaws and cabs at key transit hubs across the city, including Pune Railway Station, Swargate, and Wakdewadi ST depot. Currently, companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido do not hold a valid ‘Cab Aggregator’ license as required under the state’s transport laws. The state transport has also refused licenses to these platforms. One of the main demands of the protesting drivers is the enforcement of uniform fare regulations for these companies and the establishment of a single online platform governed by the transport department. (HT FILE)

Taking advantage of the situation, other unaffiliated drivers have reportedly started overcharging passengers. Many commuters have raised concerns over inflated fares, though the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has not yet received any official complaints. Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, warned that if drivers are found harassing passengers or charging beyond meter rates, strict action will be taken. “Fares must be charged as per meter rates. If any driver demands extra, passengers should lodge complaints. Action will be initiated through the RTO’s rapid response squad,” said Bhosale.

Currently, companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido do not hold a valid ‘Cab Aggregator’ license as required under the state’s transport laws. The state transport has also refused licenses to these platforms. One of the main demands of the protesting drivers is the enforcement of uniform fare regulations for these companies and the establishment of a single online platform governed by the transport department.

The impact of the protest is clearly visible on the ground. Several passengers at Pune Railway Station and Lohegaon Airport reported serious inconvenience and exorbitant fares. Fares from Pune Station to Shivajinagar were quoted at ₹90 to 100, Swargate at ₹150 to 200, and up to ₹400 for longer distances. Passengers traveling from Wakdewadi to Swargate claimed they were asked to pay ₹180–200, and airport travelers were being quoted a flat rate of ₹700, regardless of distance. Private cab operators were reportedly charging as high as ₹250 to 300 for short-distance rides.

One commuter, Kiran Joglekar, shared her experience and said “After arriving at Pune Station with multiple bags, I tried to find a rickshaw to Swargate and Mitramandal Chowk. Three drivers quoted ₹350. Eventually, I had to settle for ₹300 to continue my journey.”

Meanwhile, the situation around the protest has intensified. “A meeting held on July 16 between the Gig workers’ delegation and Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik failed to yield any resolution. Tragically, during the protest, one of our drivers consumed poison and later died during treatment. In response, the agitation is expected to escalate, with an indefinite hunger strike beginning from July 18,” said president of Indian Gig Workers Front Keshav Kshirsagar.