Pune physiotherapist in custody for allegedly raping college student

PUNE: A 30-year-old physiotherapist from Lonikalbhor has been arrested by Pune police for allegedly raping a 20-year-old college student in Pune.

The incident happened on Thursday night after the two were returning from dinner at a restaurant in Kharadi. The man was driving and stopped the car at a secluded spot where he assaulted her. The man was produced in court on Saturday.

“They knew each other for the past 10 days. We have arrested the man and he is in police custody till Wednesday,” said senior inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandannagar police station.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police in the matter.