Pune police alert citizens on fake traffic challan fraud

The Pune traffic police have issued an alert on fraudulent messages circulating on social media, including WhatsApp, involving fake traffic challans. The move comes after it received complaints from residents who fell victim to such deceptive messages. According to the information given by the traffic police department, the fake challan messages often looked authentic, using forged templates, fabricated challan numbers, and phishing links designed to mislead citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the information given by the traffic police department, the fake challan messages often looked authentic, using forged templates, fabricated challan numbers, and phishing links designed to mislead citizens. Some messages even include links to download malicious APK files named “Traffic Fine” or “RTO Challan,” which, when installed, can steal personal data and financial information. The police have noted that these messages come from unknown numbers and include payment requests through personal UPI handles instead of official government payment gateways.

Authorities have urged people to avoid downloading APK files from unknown sources and to only check challan details through the official Parivahan or RTO portals.

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The department has observed a noticeable rise in such cyber frauds in recent weeks. Citizens should verify their challan status only on official government websites.”

The police have urged citizens to report fake challan scams to national cyber helpline number 1930, cybercrime.gov.in, CHAKSHU platform and sancharsaathi.gov.in besides filing an FIR at their nearest police station or cybercrime cell.