Police arrest four for IPL betting from Ravet

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday apprehended four individuals from a housing society in Ravet for their alleged involvement in betting on the ongoing IPL matches. The accused, identified as Durgesh Parikh, Shivdan Singh, Savaria Prajapati, and Omprakash Chaudhary were detained from the residential complex after police got information about their illegal activities and raided the place.

Police said that the accused, originally hailing from Rajasthan, acquired SIM cards through forged documents. They subsequently used these SIM cards to create an account on a betting website (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the accused, originally hailing from Rajasthan, acquired SIM cards through forged documents. They subsequently used these SIM cards to create an account on a betting website. Adopting the username “BOOKSHAYAM” and the password “JHEEL@2 121,” they engaged in illicit betting activities on the platform.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when Nitin Lokhande, an officer from the anti-robbery team, received crucial information regarding the betting on the IPL cricket matches within the society premises.

A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (use of forged documents as genuine), and 34 (common intention).

The accused will also be framed under Section 4(a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Act and Section 25(c) of the Indian Telegraph Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON