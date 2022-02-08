Pune police arrest 10 people from Shiv Sena for manhandling Kirit Somaiya; all released on bail

PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday arrested 10 people from Shiv Sena, including Sanjay More for heckling and manhandling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya on the steps of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, they were all released on bail by a court. Sunny Gavate, who was arrested on Monday, was also released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has sought clarification from municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on this issue. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has written a letter to Kumar asking why was the security inside PMC premises not beefed up when Somaiya visited the headquarters.

Along with More, the nine others arrested were identified as Kiran Sali, Suraj Lokhande, Akash Shinde, Rupesh Pawar, Rajendra Shinde, Nilesh Girme, Mukund Chavan, Akshay Phulsundar, Nilesh Jagtap.

“We produced them all in court and asked for police custody. But the court granted them bail. We had detained two men yesterday (Monday) including Sunny Gavate who hit Kirit Somaiya and arrested him, but the role of the second person was not found so he was released,” said police inspector (crime) Vikram Goud of Shivajinagar police station.

The group of men were among the mob who hit Somaiya, according to the police. They were booked in a case under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504 along with Sections 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Shivajinagar police station.