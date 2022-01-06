Pune police arrest 3 more in health department exam paper leak case

PUNE The Pune police arrested three more people in the health department question paper leak case on Wednesday and Thursday. Two of the three were remanded to police custody on Thursday while the third person was arrested on Thursday. The police custody of two others who were previously arrested was also extended in the case.

Two in police custody have been identified as Swapnil Teersingh Patil, 36, a resident of Chalisgaon in Jalgaon and Suranjit Gulab Patil, 50, a resident of Tapovan link road in Nashik. The identity of the third arrest could not be ascertained immediately.

“We have arrested three people, two people are in Group D, they are in police custody till January 13. They are both agents. One other person was arrested today in Group C case,” said Vijaykumar Palsule, assistant commissioner of police, Pune.

The two people whose police custody was extended by the court were identified as Sunil Khandu Gholap, 48, a resident of Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad who worked as driver of Tukaram Supe, and Manoj Shivaji Dongre, 45, a resident of Motinagar in Latur. They were both initially arrested on December 29, 2021 and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Their custody was extended till January 11, according to Public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.

The two agents, who also hold government posts, are accused of having taken ₹1,10,000 from a total of 350 aspirants of the 2019 health department exam held in 2020. While Swapnil Patil gathered ₹ 1 crore 50 lakh, Suranjit gathered ₹ 2 crore 35 lakh from the aspirants and gave it to the Harkal brothers - Ankush and Santosh, according to the police submission to the court.