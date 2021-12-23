Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest RTI activist Sudhir Alhat for demanding 50 lakh extortion money
Pune police arrest RTI activist Sudhir Alhat for demanding 50 lakh extortion money

Alhat has been held for allegedly demanding 50 lakh extortion money from a woman for taking back a complaint against a police sub-inspector
Based on the complaint from a 48-year-old woman from Kothrud, an FIR has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against RTI activist Sudhir Ramchandra Alhat (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Based on the complaint from a 48-year-old woman from Kothrud, an FIR has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against RTI activist Sudhir Ramchandra Alhat
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 05:30 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Pune city police crime branch on Wednesday night arrested RTI activist Sudhir Alhat for allegedly demanding 50 lakh extortion money from a woman for taking back a complaint against a police sub-inspector who was earlier attached with Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Based on the complaint from a 48-year-old woman from Kothrud, an FIR has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against RTI activist Sudhir Ramchandra Alhat and his accomplices Subhash Alias Anna Jeur, Nilesh Jagtap and Vivek Kondhave.

The woman had approached Alhat after cases were registered against her husband between 2018 and 2020 at Deccan police station. Alhat had promised that he would get her some money for the harassment and said that he knew many police officers in the department. Alhat claimed to have contact with a top city police officer and even boasted about getting 32 officers suspended till date.

Alhat forced the woman to file a complaint against PSI Sonawane on his letterhead and promised to get the money within eight days for harassing her. Alhat called her home and demanded 50 lakh to take the case back and later threatened to implicate her in the false case if his demand was not met. The woman then approached the police and lodged an FIR in connection with the incident. PSI Dattatreya Kale is investigating the case.

