Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest thief involved in 30 cases
pune news

Pune police arrest thief involved in 30 cases

The Pune police crime branch Unit 6 brought to light 30 cases of house break-in and theft by arresting a man from the Shikalgari community
The arrest was made by a team led by police inspector Ganesh Mane of Unit 6. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune police crime branch Unit 6 brought to light 30 cases of house break-in and theft by arresting a man from the Shikalgari community.

The man identified as Arjunsingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 44, is a resident of Manjri Budrukh area of Pune. He was arrested and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Of the 30 cases brought to light, four are from Chatuhshrungi, two from Vishrantwadi, two from Swargate, three from Lonikand, six from Lonikalbhor, three from Wanowrie, two from Hadapsar, and one each from Kondhwa, Yerawada, Lashkar, Sinhgad road, Alankar, and Mundhwa police stations. All the cases are from 2021.

The arrest was made by a team led by police inspector Ganesh Mane of Unit 6.

The police have recovered 610 grams of gold ornaments, 780 grams of silver ornaments, and one stolen Santro car collectively worth 31,74,860.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP