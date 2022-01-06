Pune police arrest thief involved in 30 cases

PUNE: The Pune police crime branch Unit 6 brought to light 30 cases of house break-in and theft by arresting a man from the Shikalgari community.

The man identified as Arjunsingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 44, is a resident of Manjri Budrukh area of Pune. He was arrested and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Of the 30 cases brought to light, four are from Chatuhshrungi, two from Vishrantwadi, two from Swargate, three from Lonikand, six from Lonikalbhor, three from Wanowrie, two from Hadapsar, and one each from Kondhwa, Yerawada, Lashkar, Sinhgad road, Alankar, and Mundhwa police stations. All the cases are from 2021.

The arrest was made by a team led by police inspector Ganesh Mane of Unit 6.

The police have recovered 610 grams of gold ornaments, 780 grams of silver ornaments, and one stolen Santro car collectively worth ₹31,74,860.