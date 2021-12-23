Pune police arrest three for sodomising 12-year-old boy, filming it

PUNE: Three men were remanded to five days in police custody on Wednesday for sodomising a 12-year-old boy and recording it on a mobile phone in Haveli area of Pune.

Those in custody were identified as Ishwar Ashok Shinde, 20; Nilesh Suryakant Netke, 21; and Kunal Rajesh Bhangre, 21, all residents of Haveli, according to the police.

The remand was granted by SP Ponkshe with public prosecutor Shubhangi Deshmukh in case registered at Haveli police station under Sections 377, 506(2), and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 11(2), 12, 15, and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act and Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act.

“Shinde was found during patrolling on Taljai hill with a 14-year-old girl. Because the girl was minor, he was checked and upon browsing through his phone, the clip was found. It has not been shared with anyone else, we believe,” said senior inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Haveli police station.

The police then tracked down the boy and his father. It was then that the child broke down and told his family members what had happened.

According to the complaint in the matter, the boy told the police that the child had left his house on Lakshmipujan day to look for cardboard sheets to finish his school homework along with his friends. That is when Bhangre found him and told him that he had some cardboard and took him to one of their houses where the two others were called.

The men sodomised him and used his T-shirt to gag him as they forced a 14-year-old boy to do the same to the survivor. The crime was filmed by Shinde on his phone. The men then threatened him as he started raising an alarm and sent him home.