Pune police awaiting sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mevani

Pune police are awaiting prosecution sanction from the Maharashtra government in a case registered against JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid and activist-turned-independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani
Published on Feb 04, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE The Pune police are awaiting prosecution sanction from the Maharashtra government in a case that was registered against JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid and activist-turned-independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani. The information was released on Friday, when former commissioner of Pune police Rashmi Shukla deposed before the Bhima Koregaon inquiry omission.

The two-member commission is chaired by Justice Jainarayan Patel and comprises Sumit Mullick, former chief secretary of Maharashtra.

“Prosecution sanctions are necessary in cases under Section 153(a) of Indian Penal Code. In this case, prosecution sanction was sought in September 2019. I cannot comment on what happened after that,” said Advocate Shishir Hiray representing the state.

“It is not correct. Both the FIRs speak for itself and charge-sheet in one of the case has already been filed and the matter is subjudice and the second case is pending for sanction with the state government,” said Shukla answering a question on her if the case against Mevani and Khalid was suppressed by the police.

Senior police inspector Satish Mane, currently in charge of Vishrambaug police station, confirmed that the home department of Maharashtra government has not yet granted the permission to prosecute.

The two were booked under Sections 153(a), 505(1)(b), and 117 of Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by men identified as Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond. Section 153(a) is for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Section 505 deals with inciting any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community. Section 117 deals with abetment of commission of offence by the public or by a group of more than ten persons.

The complainants had claimed that the speeches made by the two men at the Elgar Parishad at Shaniwar wada on December 31, 2017 were “provocative” in nature. The two were among multiple others including former Supreme Court Judge Justice PB Savant, former High Court judge BG Kolse Patil, Prakash Ambedkar, Prashant Dhotha, and Radhika Vemula among others.

